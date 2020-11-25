https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-attorney-lin-wood-files-emergency-motion-expedited-review-opening-brief-us-court-appeals/

Attorney Lin Wood filed an emergency motion for expedited review for opening brief in the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Lin Wood’s case in Georgia is far from over.

We have just begun to fight. https://t.co/4KsK2BPtTU — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

Here is the Scribd document.

Appellant’s Emergency Motion for Expedited Review and Opening Brief – Wood v. Raffensperger Et Al by Jim Hoft on Scribd

