A Pennsylvania state court issued an order blocking the certification of election results in the state, pending a hearing to be held on Friday, reports Fox News.

“To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday,” read the injunction from Judge Patricia McCullough.

You can read the entire order here.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has promised to appeal the decision but also claims the order has no bearing on the results, as the election was already certified and electors chosen.

This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily. https://t.co/wRzFwPvJIO — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 25, 2020

State Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican, is responsible for the lawsuit that sought the injunction, which was prompted by the certification of the results on Tuesday. “It appears that respondents’ actions may have been accelerated in response to the application for emergency relief … in an effort to preclude any remedial action by this court faster than this court was able to evaluate the application for emergency relief and the answers to it,” the plaintiffs wrote in their emergency request to halt the certification.

