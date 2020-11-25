https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-breaking-michael-flynn-granted-full-pardon-by-president-donald-trump

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump, just in time for the holidays.

What are the details?

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

The day before, Axios cited two sources who said the president had plans to pardon the retired Army lieutenant general, who was prosecuted under special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion.

Flynn originally pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over conversations he had with a Russian envoy, but then withdrew his guilty plea and insisted on his innocence after obtaining a new legal team — led by attorney Sidney Powell — who produced a cache of evidence suggesting Flynn was targeted.

The Department of Justice then moved to drop the case, but presiding Judge Emmet Sullivan has refused to do so. Now, the case is over after years of court battles.

Prominent conservatives hailed the decision. Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted in response to the news, “Happy Thanksgiving to General Flynn and the Flynn Family. The way this war hero and his family were treated by the Government of the US, the deep state, and democrats has been a repulsive injustice. After 4 years of hell, they can rebuild their lives. This can never happen again.”

Meanwhile, high-profile Democrats expressed outrage, with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — who led the impeachment proceedings against Trump — tweeting, “Donald Trump has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and protect those who covered up for him. This time he pardons Michael Flynn, who lied to hide his dealings with the Russians. It’s no surprise that Trump would go out as he came in — Crooked to the end.”

