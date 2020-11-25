https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-new-lawsuit-filed-state-georgia-trump-legal-team-separate-sidney-powell-affects-thousands-illegal-votes/

Trump Attorney Phillip Kline announced a new Georgia lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon!

The Armistad Project filed lawsuit contesting GA results, citing expert opinion “that well over 100,000 illegal votes were improperly counted, while tens of thousands of legal votes were not counted.”

TRENDING: Audible Gasps and Laughter From Crowd and Panel at PA Hearing When Witness Says Vote “Spikes” Went 600,000 For Biden and 3,200 For Trump (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...