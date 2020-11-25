https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-new-lawsuit-filed-state-georgia-trump-legal-team-separate-sidney-powell-affects-thousands-illegal-votes/
Trump Attorney Phillip Kline announced a new Georgia lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon!
The expert analysis of government data showing that the total number of illegal votes counted and legal votes not counted is greater than 200,000 — vastly exceeding the 12,670-vote margin in the presidential election contest.
The Armistad Project filed lawsuit contesting GA results, citing expert opinion “that well over 100,000 illegal votes were improperly counted, while tens of thousands of legal votes were not counted.”
Systematic failures by state and local election officials to adhere to the procedures outlined in Georgia’s election code were encouraged and facilitated by private monies donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through a leftist organization, Center for Tech and Civic Life
