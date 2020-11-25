https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/11/25/breaking-pa-judge-orders-a-stay-on-certifying-election-results-pending-a-friday-hearing-n285119
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani UNLOADS on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele
October 29, 2020
Demonizing Minority Women
April 15, 2019
Forget Elon Musk, Here Comes Joe Biden
October 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy