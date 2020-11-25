https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-pennsylvania-judge-blocks-state-certifying-election-results/

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday blocked the state from certifying election results in the presidential race and all other races pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday.

Commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough ordered the state to hold off on taking any further action to certify the results of the 2020 election.

“To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday,” the judge wrote.

“Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing.”

TRENDING: “In Arizona There Were 35,000 Votes Given to Every Democrat Candidate Just to Start the Voting Off” — Sidney Powell Drops a MOAB on AZ DEMOCRATS — COULD FLIP STATE!

Recall, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State on Tuesday certified the presidential and vice-presidential election and Governor Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of elector for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

However, Republican lawmakers late Tuesday filed an emergency brief and argued there was no need to rush because Pennsylvania certified election results on December 12 in 2016.

The Republican lawmakers sued Governor Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The Republican plaintiffs, Congressman Mike Kelly, Sean Parnell, Wanda Logan and others argued that Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail measure, Act 77, is in violation of the PA constitution.

The Epoch Times reported:

“Act 77 is the most expansive and fundamental change to the Pennsylvania voting code, implemented illegally, to date,” the lawsuit, filed in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, states. “As with prior historical attempts to illegally expand mail-in voting by statute, which have been struck down going as far back as the Military Absentee Ballot Act of 1839, Act 77 is another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion.” The plaintiffs include Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate Wanda Logan. Marc Elias, one of the top attorneys leading the Democrats’ post-election legal battles, called the lawsuit frivolous.

NEWS: Pennsylvania judge blocks state from certifying election results in presidential and all other races.@EpochTimes Source: https://t.co/KD2QqGFCPj pic.twitter.com/sP7hecZnjr — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

