https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/breaking-supreme-court-strikes-down-cuomos-covid-restrictions-religious?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court late Wednesday struck down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings, as new Justice Amy Coney Barrett cast one of her first high-impact votes and Chief Justice John Roberts sided in dissent with the court’s liberal bloc.

In a 5-4 decision, the court said Cuomo’s restrictions violated the Constitution’s First Amendment right to freedom of worship. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a separate opinion siding with the conservative majority, saying churches and synagogues were wrongly treated differently than commercial institutions by the state.

“It is time — past time — to make plain that, while the pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques,” Gorsuch argued.

Roberts’ dissenting opinion accused the court of acting irrationally and disregarding the public health expertise of the state.

“It is a significant matter to override determinations made by public health officials concerning what is necessary for public safety in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” he wrote.

