President Trump’s trip to meet with GOP Pennsylvania state lawmakers in Gettysburg Wednesday afternoon was abruptly cancelled after it was announced that a second person in close contact with lead campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani the past week has tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus. Campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn posted on Twitter Wednesday morning he was positive and experiencing mild symptoms. A few days ago Giuliani’s son Andrew who works at the White House was reported to be positive for the virus, however Giuliani tested negative after being in contact with his son.

Epshteyn, who appeared at last Thursday’s news conference with Giuliani and other campaign lawyers, wrote on Twitter, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing.” Andrew Giuliani also attended the press conference.

Andrew Giuliani announced his COVID illness on November 20, “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said on the same day that she and Rudy tested negative, “Mayor @RudyGiuliani and I have both tested negative for COVID-19. The entire legal team will continue to follow the advice and protocols of our doctors.”

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, who first reported about Trump’s trip to Gettysburg, was first to report on the cancellation, “Trump’s trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with Rudy Giuliani has just been canceled, 2 sources tell me & @KristenhCNN Comes after Giuliani was exposed to a 2nd person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus”

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs followed with a report from the pool, “Trump’s Gettyburg (sic) visit apparently canceled. “The traveling pool was getting ready to leave for Pennsylvania but was told at the last minute that their trip has been canceled,” per today’s print pooler

The Pennsylvania Republican Senate Majority Policy Committee meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. EST and can be viewed at this link.

Hundreds of Trump supporters are rallying outside the Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg, site of the meeting. Video and photos:

