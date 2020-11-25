https://thehill.com/homenews/news/527666-california-texas-shatter-single-day-nationwide-record-for-new-coronavirus-cases

The two largest states in the U.S., California and Texas, both broke the national record for most coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Wednesday.

California reported around 18,350 cases and Texas reported nearly 16,100 according to The Washington Post. The numbers are about 3,000 and 1,000 more cases than California and Texas had previously reported, respectively, as record highs.

Both states are currently the first and only in the U.S. to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases.

The Post reports that almost 2,300 deaths were reported nationally, making Wednesday the deadliest day in the U.S. since May.

Last week California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomBiden: ‘Difficult decision’ to staff administration with House, Senate members Don’t let ‘experts’ ruin your Thanksgiving The fuzzy math behind state and local bailouts MORE (D) announced a month-long curfew, and on Tuesday Los Angeles County surpassed the threshold set by the health department to order a stay-at-home order, though one has yet to be issued.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Eric GarcettiLos Angeles officials considering stay-at-home order after virus cases pass threshold Biden pledges to work with mayors OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight MORE (D) warned, “At this rate, our hospitals won’t have any spare beds by Christmas time,” in response to the rapidly rising cases.

Despite soaring numbers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he would not be ordering any further lockdowns, causing friction with local officials who are looking for more authority to order restrictions, The Texas Tribune reported.

“We are not going to have any more lockdowns in the state of Texas,” Abbott said in a radio interview. “Our focal point is gonna be working to heal those who have COVID, get them out of hospitals quickly, make sure they get back to their normal lives.”

The news outlet noted that despite appearing regularly on media, Abbott has not held a news conference on COVID-19 in more than two months, last speaking about it on Sept. 17 when he announced restrictions would be relaxed for certain hospitals.

The skyrocketing numbers were reported just before Thanksgiving, which experts have warned could become a nationwide superspreader event if people do not observe COVID-19 guidelines.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to keep their holiday celebrations limited to only those within their immediate households.

