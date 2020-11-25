https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/christian-bookstore-forced-close-police-arrest-customers-amid-lockdown/

(CBN NEWS) — Police in England have launched a COVID crackdown against a Christian bookstore and tea room, arresting two men for attending a gathering despite lockdown restrictions.

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at the Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottingham.

Officers detained the men and fined them the equivalent of $267 after they refused to provide details about themselves following reports that “40 to 50 people” were inside the shop.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

