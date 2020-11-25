https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/11/26/citi-credit-card-true-name-identification-transgender-drivers-license-birth-name-n285396
About The Author
Related Posts
‘This is outrageous sexism’ – CNN reporter tries to dunk on Kelly Loeffler, and it does NOT go well for him
November 18, 2020
The Polls Were Absolute Garbage Again, and We've Got the Receipts
November 4, 2020
Trump's Border 'Solutions' Just Get Dumb & Dumber
April 5, 2019
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy