(FOX NEWS) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry has come under fire for his apparently luxurious lifestyle of yachts and using a private plane, which some have argued is hypocritical for a public official advancing climate reforms.

The criticism surfaced after President-elect Joe Biden nominated Kerry to serve as his climate change envoy or “climate czar,” as it’s been referred to in the media. During his 2004 presidential run, Kerry’s campaign made 60 payments to his wife’s charter jet company, totaling $273,171, the New York Post reported.

Besides previously owning a 76-foot sailing yacht and using his wife’s private jet – dubbed “Flying Squirrel” – Kerry repeatedly reported nine figures in assets in his wife’s charter company. As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure shows him owning “over $1,000,001” in assets for “Flying Squirrel LLC” through his wife.

