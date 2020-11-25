http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OltkirMk6B4/

CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said Wednesday on “OutFront” that President Donald Trump was “unwell” and “delusional” for claiming he won the 2020 presidential election.

In a clip from today, Trump said, “It’s a disgrace that this is happening to our country. We won this election by a lot.”

Avlon said, “Trump cannot stop to divide this country. It’s all he knows how to do. I want to call out one specific thing that last line that Trump says we won this election by a lot. Let’s not normalize that lie, because it is delusional,” said Avlon. “It’s the political equivalent of someone standing outside and saying that the sky is green, that the moon is made out of cheese, and they are Napoleon. It’s pathetic. It shows a fundamental disrespect for fact and reality, and frankly, his supporters as well. It’s a symptom of an unwell person.”

He continued, “We should not normalize it because it’s just Trump lying trying to overturn the election as he wants to do. No, he’s delusional. People who follow him are being sucked into a vortex by someone who is struggling with his own soul apparently.”

