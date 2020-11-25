https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alabama-saban-covid-auburn/2020/11/25/id/998864

Nick Saban, coach of the top-ranked University of Alabama football team, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is experiencing mild symptoms and will miss the Crimson Tide’s annual game against cross-state rival Auburn on Saturday, the school announced.

”This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19,” Alabama said in a statement, according to Yahoo Sports. ”He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

This is the second time this season the 69-year-old Saban, who has won six national college football titles, has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Saban was nearly excluded from the team’s game against Georgia in October because of a positive test.

He was asymptomatic and it was later determined to be a false positive after he tested negative for three consecutive days. The final negative test came on the morning of the Georgia game.

The undefeated Crimson Tide (7-0) is to host the 5-2 Auburn Tigers in what is known as the Iron Bowl, what generally is considered one of the top 25 top rivalries in college football.

Saban said during his regular teleconference call with reporters that he did not have a fever but was suffering from a runny nose. Yahoo! Sports said it was not known where Saban could have contracted the virus since no one else in the program has tested positive.

Assistant coach Steve Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator, will replace Saban as head coach for the Auburn game.

