Yes, that headline is a direct quote. In a smarmy and difficult-to-watch clip, late-night host Stephen Colbert spent a few minutes slobbering over former President Barack Obama. Obama is making the rounds for volume one of his new memoir, which is rumored to be longer than the Old Testament. It is so long that Tucker Carlson and Adam Carolla had a good laugh over the 29-hour long audiobook narrated by Obama himself.

This is Obama’s first volume of his second autobiography. And they call President Trump a narcissist. Carolla took note of this:

Carlson: Look, he’s not that much older than either one of us. He was president, I’ll give him that, for two terms, that’s great. But two autobiographies before you’re 60, I think we can say he doesn’t have a self-esteem problem. Carolla: you know as I was sorta thinking about this subject, I thought it’s interesting. So, our current president everyone accuses of being an insane narcissist. So, everyone thinks he’s an egomaniac narcissist. But the reality is Obama is a bigger narcissist than Trump. Trump comes in a narcissist package. Trump comes in a narcissist package you can see from outer space. And Obama is kind of like a stealth fighter jet. But he’s much more of a narcissist than Trump is. And I know a lot of people would go “how’s that possible?” It is. I believe that if you took those guys and you squeezed them and you got every drop of narcissism out of them that Obama’s beaker would be much more full of narcissism than Trump.

This is something we can all agree with. After four years of not hearing from him very often, his reappearance on the scene stumping for Joe Biden was a stark reminder about just how disappointed he is in all of us and how we must do better to meet his lofty standards. It also seems we will be hearing more of him since Joe Biden is still not taking questions. And we all know this is essentially going to be Obama’s third term. Biden’s policies will be Obama’s revenge after watching President Trump curb-stomp his precious “legacy” for four years.

It was important to make you laugh before making you cringe. But this clip is an excellent example of why Barack Obama is such a narcissist. You may be old enough to remember how little the Obama administration respected members of the press. They investigated and wiretapped them. Then made no bones about how clueless they thought the press corps was. Obama advisor Ben Rhodes famously said this when he explained how he duped the media during the Iran deal negotiations:

“All these newspapers used to have foreign bureaus,” Rhodes told the Times in May. “Now they don’t. They call us to explain to them what’s happening in Moscow and Cairo. Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change.” “They literally know nothing.”

Yet still, they slobber over him. Warning, you may feel the need to shower after viewing this clip. Colbert spends a minute and a half looking completely star-struck while Obama basks in the host’s adoration. If only we all could find someone who looks at us the way Stephen Colbert gazes at Barack Obama:

“I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment because I’m having to get used to looking at a President again” – @StephenAtHome lovefest with Barack Obama on Tuesday’s @ColbertLateShow #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pSYYjRX3uH — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 25, 2020

It starts off sounding like they bumped into each other while running errands. They trade niceties about Michelle Obama and how awesome she is and how awesome she thinks Colbert is (gag). Then it gets bizarre. In addition to wanting to take a moment to drink Obama in, Colbert says this is just a warm-up:

“I gotta warm up for Joe Biden. I don’t want to pull anything when I see him take the oath of office. You gotta ease me into this a little bit.”

Ewww. Are we really supposed to believe that anyone is that excited about a corrupt octogenarian who can barely string a few sentences together? Of course not. Colbert and anyone who is paying attention knows exactly who is calling the shots. The narcissist-in-chief is back. And we can expect this kind of stomach-turning slobber fest for the next four years as Barack Obama makes a case for whatever Joe Biden and eventually Kamala Harris are doing.

Lots of commentators are declaring that Joe Biden is picking up FDR’s legacy. It appears to be true in at least one way. He is the only other president to take a third term. Barack Obama will just be doing it in the shadows.

