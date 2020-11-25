https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-colorado-county-calls-for-election-audit-over-doubts-about-dominion-voting-systems_3593443.html

The Republican Party in Jefferson County, Colorado, is calling for an audit of the 2018 and 2020 elections, expressing concerns about Dominion Voting Systems software and technology used in the county and at 61 other counties in the state. The county GOP is also requesting Dominion’s source code.

Over the past several weeks, Dominion has come under scrutiny in the midst of allegations that the firm switched votes from President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

The firm has categorically denied the claims, saying that it has no ties to any foreign government, while a spokesman for the Denver-based company told Fox News on Sunday that it’s “physically impossible” for votes to be switched, although he did not elaborate. The firm also pointed to statements made by the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity division and secretaries of state about there being little to no evidence of voter fraud.

The Jefferson County GOP, in a letter to the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern, asked for an audit for the 2018 midterms and the election on Nov. 3 to determine whether there were any irregularities. The group also asked for a review of Dominion’s software code and an audit of the security procedures to ostensibly protect the equipment, according to The Denver Channel.

“There’s just some reservations that I had about the dominion software in particular,” said the GOP group’s chair, Denise Mund. Mund said that the GOP has no issues with Jefferson County officials or the county clerk, saying they were transparent and allowed for numerous poll watchers on Election Day.

“I have a great deal of confidence in JeffCo’s election process,” Mund said. “I’m not alleging that there is any election fraud or anything inappropriate happened.”

Mund said she wants a larger sample size of the ballots to be used in a non-Dominion voting system to audit the results.

“We realize there a cost associated with doing an audit and we are willing to accept that within reason,” Mund said.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said on Facebook that he believes Dominion is acting in good faith in Colorado.

“I have absolutely no doubt with the way Dominion operates in Colorado and with the protections we have in Colorado law,” Williams said, adding: “In every instance, they had found that the Dominion scanners had counted accurately and that has been our experience in Colorado.”

Williams added a caveat to his statement, however, saying that Colorado has a strong election security system, noting that in other states, security is not as robust.

Dominion hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment.

