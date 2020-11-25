https://www.theblaze.com/news/computer-repairman-hunter-biden-laptop-disappears

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman at the center of a reported Biden family scandal, has closed his Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop amid purported death threats.

Mac Isaac previously claimed he had a laptop computer and hard drive containing information about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his international business dealings with Ukraine.

For his part, the elder Biden said the allegations were a “desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” but did not confirm whether the laptop belonged to his son.

What are the details?

According to the Delaware News Journal, a “closed” sign now appears in the window of Mac Isaac’s shop.

His attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told the outlet that his client closed up shop after he received several death threats. He has not elaborated on Mac Isaac’s whereabouts at the time of this reporting, though a neighbor told the outlet that Mac Isaac left town.

In October, Mac Isaac said that he retained a copy of the hard drive’s contents because he “feared he would be killed by people who ‘work for [Joe] Biden’ and having it was ‘protection.'”

Della Rocca told the outlet that he did not believe his client would be involved in any potential lawsuits or investigations related to the laptop.

The outlet noted that Della Rocca “said his office has spoken in recent weeks with Wilmington FBI agents and with Delaware’s Assistant United States Attorney Leslie Wolf” but that he “declined to describe the nature of the conversations.”

“I’ve been in touch with federal law enforcement, yes,” he told the outlet.

Neither the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation commented when approached by the outlet for remarks on the allegations.

In October, the New York Post reported that Mac Isaac was asked to repair a computer that reportedly contained a variety of nefarious and possibly incriminating emails and photos appearing to confirm that a secret meeting between the former vice president and a top Burisma executive had taken place.

He later told Fox News, “I just don’t know what to say, or what I’m allowed to say. I know that I saw, I saw stuff — and I was concerned. I was concerned that somebody might want to come looking for this stuff eventually — and I wanted it out of my shop.”

You can read more background on the reports here and here.

