After yesterday’s disappointing drop in consumer confidence from The Conference Board, this morning’s final UMich sentiment survey was expected to fall from October’s 81.8 level (in line with the 77.0 flash print). The number were mixed, echoing the same picture as The Conference Board with current conditions slightly higher and future expectations dropping.

The final consumer sentiment index for Nov. fell to 76.9. It was 77.0 in the preliminary reading. The index was 81.8 last month.

Expectations index fell to 70.5 vs. 79.2 last month.

Current economic conditions index rose to 87.0 vs. 85.9 last month.

Source: Bloomberg

UMich notes, “November data were less optimistic than last month due to the resurgence in covid infections and deaths as well as partisan shifts due the outcome of the presidential election”

The drop in confidence was dominated by a plunge in Republican hope…

Source: Bloomberg

Which is odd because UMich notes that “the steep rise in covid infections had a greater impact on Democrats as 59% of Democrats reported that the coronavirus had changed their lives to a great extent compared with just 36% among Republicans.”