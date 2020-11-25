https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/24/country-singer-hal-ketchum-death-dementia-complications/

Country singer Hal Ketchum has passed away after suffering complications from dementia.

The country star was 67 years old at the time of his death, according to The Sun. His wife shared the news on Facebook, the outlet reported.

“Small Town Saturday Night” singer Hal Ketchum has died from complications of dementia. https://t.co/irCECex3mt — CMT (@CMT) November 24, 2020

“With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of dementia,” Andrea wrote, according to the Sun. “May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace. Andrea.”

Ketchum gained notoriety in the 1990s after releasing his album, “Past The Point Of Rescue.”

The country star was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis in 1998, but made a full recovery. The disease affects the spinal cord and required Ketchum to relearn tasks such as playing guitar and walking. (Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83)

Ketchum was diagnosed with dementia in 2019, according to the outlet. His wife and family organized a benefit concert in January of 2020 to help pay for the singer’s medical bills.

“Hal has sung his last tune for us on this earthly plane of existence,” read the description of the concert, according to The Sun.

“He can no longer tour or make records to support his family,” the description reportedly added. “Now it’s time for us to step up and help with the almost insurmountable medical bills and living expenses that are piling up.”