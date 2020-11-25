https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/data-scientist-blows-up-pennsylvania-hearings/

Posted by Kane on November 25, 2020 11:31 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Full testimony from Gregory Stenstrom, data scientist observor from Delaware County

‘74,000 votes showed up out of nowhere’

“I want to see where the data is coming in and I want to know the ‘universe of votes.’  There were supposed to be 120k mail in ballots with 6k ballots remaining. So the ‘universe’ should be 126k votes. When I get back there, we don’t have 126k, we have 200k votes.”

This is some of the best testimony from today — Details are below in select highlights.

All of the individual clips are below with quotes included…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...