Full testimony from Gregory Stenstrom, data scientist observor from Delaware County

‘74,000 votes showed up out of nowhere’

“I want to see where the data is coming in and I want to know the ‘universe of votes.’ There were supposed to be 120k mail in ballots with 6k ballots remaining. So the ‘universe’ should be 126k votes. When I get back there, we don’t have 126k, we have 200k votes.”

This is some of the best testimony from today — Details are below in select highlights.

All of the individual clips are below with quotes included…

🚨 witness in Delaware county, PA: all chain of custody records are gone third world election pic.twitter.com/ekkPzrXSz3 — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NickerNation) November 25, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA🚨 “I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions. This person is not being observed, he’s not a part of the process that I can see, and he is walking in with baggies of USBs”. pic.twitter.com/SYMA6U5w0t — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 25, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA🚨 “I want to see where the data is coming in & I want to know the ‘Universe of Votes’. There were supposed to be 120k mail in ballots with 6k ballots remaining. So the ‘Universe’ should be 126k votes. When I get back there, we don’t have 126k, we have 200k votes.”🔻 pic.twitter.com/ZpZhLNz0Wl — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 25, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA🚨 “I literally begged multiple law enforcement agencies to go get the forensic evidence from the computers. It’s a simple process. It wouldn’t have taken more than an hour to image all 5 machines. That was never done despite my objections & that was 3 weeks ago.”🔻 pic.twitter.com/Yeqm6h5lFU — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 25, 2020