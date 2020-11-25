https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/25/axelrod-romney/

Barack Obama’s not the only one singing songs of unity today.

Here’s his buddy David Axelrod, who broke podcast bread with old enemy Mitt Romney:

I once helped run a campaign against @MittRomney. I still disagree with him on many things but have come to know and admire him as a person. On the #AxeFiles, we spoke about this and the need to reduce the venom in our politics.

Full pod here👉 https://t.co/U35ayZNfrV pic.twitter.com/30g158Arnu — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 25, 2020

David has come to know and admire Mitt Romney as a person. Isn’t that special? It’s so special!

You really think we just forgot everything?

I know the media has but we haven’t — CHKNPRM (@Nbell3) November 25, 2020

So you’re going to apologize to him for all of the lies and venom you directed his way in 2012? https://t.co/yhU35uUpcT — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 25, 2020

Did you talk about that time your campaign flat out accused him of murder or that snappy one liner everyone in the media loved about Russia and the 80s calling? https://t.co/V82d3DRYEJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

Or how about this?

Don’t forget “binders full of women”https://t.co/93qMXUVmAT — Peevish Primate (@PeevishPrimate) November 25, 2020

David Axelrod tweeted that on October 12, 2012. And even back then he knew that Mitt Romney was a nice guy:

So Mitt Romney did something fundamentally decent, and Axelrod went on to participate in and push the Obama campaign’s smears about him.

Exactly. At the very least, if you ‘admire and respect’ him, he deserves a heart felt apology. AT THE VERY LEAST. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 25, 2020

Look guys, it’s generous for a Dem flack to admire a Republican who’s still in office, the soonest Romney could hope for an *apology* is after he’s dead — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 25, 2020

Romney will never get an apology from anyone associated with the Obama campaign. Certainly not a sincere apology.

Which actually has us kind of scratching our heads as to why Mitt Romney would indulge someone like David Axelrod …

Bend the knee and you go from magic underpants wearing, sexist dog killer, to admirable person who I regret being mean to. https://t.co/DzyOrNgMHd — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) November 25, 2020

Do you know why we got Trump? Because Romney isn’t up in these mentions it’s @redsteeze is the one pointing out how ugly axelrod ran the campaign against him. H/t @physicsgeek r https://t.co/nuubUo3b6M — tsrblke (@tsrblke) November 25, 2020

The fact that @MittRomney went on your podcast, after what your garbage campaign did to him, makes me think less of Mitt Romney. https://t.co/3ifBPf7J6D — RBe (@RBPundit) November 25, 2020

Romney’s not stupid. He should know better than to give Axelrod the satisfaction of thinking he’s taken the high road.

Can you imagine as a country where we’d be coming off his second term right now? Barack Obama would still be on a radio show talking about how racist and bigoted Hispanics are. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

Without a doubt.

