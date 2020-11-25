https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-call-upon-president-trump-to-be-a-good-sport-when-they-just-tried-to-steal-his-election/

Given “unprecedented, unconstitutional attempts to undo his election 4 yrs ago…It’s a bit rich for the authors of all those colossal illegalities…to call upon Pres Trump to be a good sport when they just tried to steal his election”—@ConradMBlack WATCH: https://t.co/h8tCB98d1A pic.twitter.com/qYRKbRhvKX — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) November 26, 2020

Quick hit from Conrad Black

“It’s a bit rich for the authors of all those colossal illegalities and improprieties to call upon President Trump to be a good sport when they just tried to steal his election.”

In this episode, we sit down with media mogul Conrad Black, the former publisher of The London Daily Telegraph, The Spectator, Chicago Sun-Times, and Jerusalem Post. Black is also the author of authoritative biographies of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Richard Nixon, and, most recently, “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other”

Here’s the full interview





