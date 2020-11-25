https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrats-led-adam-schiff-meltdown-flynn-pardon/

Democrats, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (CA), erupted in anger Wednesday afternoon after President Trump pardoned his former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.), bringing to an end Flynn’s nearly four year long ordeal of being targeted and prosecuted by the Obama-led Deep State for a crime he did not commit.

Schiff’s statement, “Donald Trump has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and protect those who covered up for him. This time he pardons Michael Flynn, who lied to hide his dealings with the Russians. It’s no surprise that Trump would go out as he came in —

Crooked to the end.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and protect those who covered up for him. This time he pardons Michael Flynn, who lied to hide his dealings with the Russians. It’s no surprise that Trump would go out as he came in — Crooked to the end. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA): “Michael Flynn committed a felony. But since he is a friend of @realDonaldTrump, he gets special treatment no ordinary person gets, like a pardon. This is the kind of behavior that caused voters to fire @POTUS, because Trump repeatedly put himself & his elite friends over America.”

Michael Flynn committed a felony. But since he is a friend of @realDonaldTrump, he gets special treatment no ordinary person gets, like a pardon. This is the kind of behavior that caused voters to fire @POTUS, because Trump repeatedly put himself & his elite friends over America. https://t.co/LU6W17LhkK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 25, 2020

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY): “This pardon is undeserved, unprincipled, and one more stain on President Trump’s rapidly diminishing legacy.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA): “Pardoning Mike Flynn, who lied to the FBI and plead guilty, is an act of extreme corruption. That we expect such underhanded behavior from Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in our history, makes it no less wrong. Donald Trump is crooked.”

Pardoning Mike Flynn, who lied to the FBI and plead guilty, is an act of extreme corruption. That we expect such underhanded behavior from Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in our history, makes it no less wrong. Donald Trump is crooked. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 25, 2020

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) “Michael Flynn is a criminal. Roger Stone is a criminal. Donald Trump is a criminal. None of them deserve to be pardoned.”

Michael Flynn is a criminal. Roger Stone is a criminal. Donald Trump is a criminal. None of them deserve to be pardoned. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 25, 2020

