Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recently urged those in his fair city to avoid traveling to enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Because he truly cares about Denverites’ wellbeing.

Or maybe because he just wanted to make sure that he wouldn’t have to sit near anybody on the plane ride to Mississippi, where he’s going to spend his Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter:

After warnings to avoid travel, Denver Mayor Hancock flies to visit family for Thanksgiving https://t.co/unKvucNaPL — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) November 25, 2020

NEW: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi today to have Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter at his daughter’s home after pleading with Denverites not to travel for the holiday if possible.https://t.co/vOcEsS3Gey pic.twitter.com/sxC2jdM0Jv — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) November 25, 2020

And the whipped cream on the pumpkin pie?

Half an hour after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent this tweet urging people to avoid travel, he got on an airplane to go see family in Mississippi. https://t.co/JfEtFSTGJz — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 25, 2020

Read it and seethe:

Pass the potatoes, not COVID. 🏘️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick.

💻Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

🍲Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

🎁Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Half. An. Hour.

He couldn’t even wait a whole day — a whole hour! — to be a flaming hypocrite.

Hey Siri, what is the definition of hypocrisy? https://t.co/o9ymkxS3hj — Ken Buck (@BuckForColorado) November 25, 2020

Rules for thee not for me — 🌙 Eric C. 🌴 (@EricC_2002) November 25, 2020

Mighty “do as I say, not as I do” of him — TamTam (@Taylorta84) November 25, 2020

I’m a democrat. This is a terrible look. This is what’s wrong with those in power. All of them. I wanted to travel to Ohio and take the kids to see my mother. The pull and push factors were VERY strong.

I chose not to. Do as I say, not as I do is never good leadership — ACSL 🗽🧷🌎⚽️🚴🏻✊🏿👨🏻‍🎨🌊🇺🇸 (@ACSLdirector) November 25, 2020

But it seems to be the only kind of leadership they know how to do.

