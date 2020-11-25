https://www.dailywire.com/news/denver-mayor-tweets-stay-home-avoid-travel-then-he-takes-flight-for-family-thanksgiving-report-says

On Wednesday morning, Denver mayor Michael Hancock’s Twitter account warned citizens that they should stay close to home for Thanksgiving and avoid travel. That tweet came before a flight on Wednesday that Hancock was taking to Houston to visit his daughter in Mississippi, 9News reported.

Hancock, a Democrat, tweeted on Wednesday morning, “Pass the potatoes, not COVID. Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick. Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can. Order your holiday meal from a local eatery. Shop online with a small business for ‪#BlackFriday.”

Hancock’s spokesperson stated, “As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver. Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”

“According to an email obtained by 9NEWS, Hancock’s assistant said the mayor would be out of office from Wednesday to Friday,” 9News reported.

Hancock emailed city staff last week, “As the holidays approach, we all long to be with our families with person, but with the continued rise in cases, I’m urging you to refrain from travel this Thanksgiving holiday. For my family that means cancelling our traditional gathering of our extended family.”

Hancock said last Friday that he was “pleading with everyone; please stay home.” Hancock stated:

Speaking of the holidays, Thanksgiving is now less than a week away, and I told you all the last time we got together about the gathering of 50 family members and close friends at the Hancock household and how it’s going to look different this year. We’re going to be doing a Zoom, so we can at least see each other on Thanksgiving. So please, I urge everyone, maybe get a small turkey this year and celebrate with just those you live with. And after the meal, what we’re going to do, Zoom with your extended family, all your friends, everyone that you meet, and tell them that you look forward to seeing them real soon and that maybe next year, maybe next year we can all be together again.

“I know this is hard; I know you hate this; I hate this, but we are doing our best to avoid a complete shutdown of our economy,” Hancock continued. “And, as our governor put it the other day, a catastrophic breach of our hospital system. We are trying our very best to protect lives and to protect livelihoods. I’m asking; I’m urging; I’m pleading with everyone; please stay home. Please only go out for essential services. Stay home; maybe put up holiday decorations, but stay home.”

“The City and County of Denver entered into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial last week, into the severe risk category,” Denver CBS reported.

