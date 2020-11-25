https://www.dailywire.com/news/denver-mayor-who-discouraged-thanksgiving-travel-acknowledges-flying-asks-forgiveness-decision-borne-of-my-heart

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) apologized and asked for the public’s forgiveness on Wednesday evening after it was revealed that he was traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday despite his own Twitter account cautioning against travel “if you can” earlier in the day.

Pass the potatoes, not COVID. 🏘️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick.

💻Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

🍲Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

🎁Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

In a statement Wednesday evening, Hancock acknowledged urging “everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel,” but also acknowledged that he himself was, in fact, traveling for the holidays to visit his wife and daughter in Mississippi.

“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than have two family members travel back to Denver,” said Hancock. “I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.”

Hancock, writing that he made his decision to travel “as a husband and father,” asked those “angry and disappointed” to consider forgiving him, concluding his statement: “I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head. (5/5) — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Earlier this month, Hancock warned against hosting a traditional Thanksgiving gathering, and mentioned that he planned to incorporate Zoom into the holiday.

“Speaking of the holidays, Thanksgiving is now less than a week away, and I told you all the last time we got together about the gathering of 50 family members and close friends at the Hancock household and how it’s going to look different this year. We’re going to be doing a Zoom, so we can at least see each other on Thanksgiving. So please, I urge everyone, maybe get a small turkey this year and celebrate with just those you live with. And after the meal, what we’re going to do, Zoom with your extended family, all your friends, everyone that you meet, and tell them that you look forward to seeing them real soon, and that maybe next year, maybe next year we can all be together again,” he said.

“I know this is hard; I know you hate this; I hate this, but we are doing our best to avoid a complete shutdown of our economy,” Hancock continued. “And, as our governor put it the other day, a catastrophic breach of our hospital system. We are trying our very best to protect lives and to protect livelihoods. I’m asking; I’m urging; I’m pleading with everyone; please stay home. Please only go out for essential services. Stay home; maybe put up holiday decorations, but stay home.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

