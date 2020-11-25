https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/devout-catholic-joe-biden-cant-pronounce-psalmist/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “s”. pic.twitter.com/kp9MZi3NvQ
— Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 25, 2020
I thought Biden was talking about palmist Jeffrey Toobin.
CNN — It’s not gaffes, it’s empathy…
CNN says Biden’s gaffes should be relabeled as empathy.
“we used to call them gaffes, now, in this climate, it’s something different entirely: empathy is really what shines through”
The sucking, slurping & slapping you hear is the media doubling down on their job as DNC fluffers pic.twitter.com/pkYW4L3EqE
— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 26, 2020