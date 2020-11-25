https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/devout-catholic-joe-biden-doesnt-know-p-psalmist-silent-not-s-says-palmist-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Eve Teleprompter message on Wednesday.

Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

Nobody cares what this senile fool has to say but we clipped one of the highlights from Biden’s disaster Teleprompter message.

Joe Biden, you know, the “devout Catholic” Irishman from Scranton pronounced “Psalmist” – “Palmist.”

TRENDING: Audible Gasps and Laughter From Crowd and Panel at PA Hearing When Witness Says Vote “Spikes” Went 600,000 For Biden and 3,200 For Trump (VIDEO)

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “S” – and he said it two times in a row!

“We can proclaim the palmist with the palmist who wrote these following words,” Biden said.

WATCH:

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “s”. pic.twitter.com/kp9MZi3NvQ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

