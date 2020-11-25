https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/also-clear-foreign-intrusion-voting-systems-sidney-powell-joins-lou-dobbs-lawsuit-expected-tonight-no-later-tomorrow-video/

Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Kraken Wednesday.

This was after her client General Michael Flynn was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Sidney Powell reportedly will “Release the Kraken” sometime tonight but no later than tomorrow.

Sidney Powell spoke out about General Flynn’s presidential pardon.

TRENDING: Audible Gasps and Laughter From Crowd and Panel at PA Hearing When Witness Says Vote “Spikes” Went 600,000 For Biden and 3,200 For Trump (VIDEO)

Sidney Powell: It is really bittersweet. Because if the Justice Department had worked properly we would have had to have gotten this pardon. But we certainly appreciate President Trump giving it to General Flynn because this has gone on far too long. We now know Judge Sullivan is just a political ploy. He made a political game out of all of this. And it’s just one of the most egregious injustices I’ve witnessed in American history. Lou Dobbs: It’s been a four year persecution after a frame up by the FBI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

