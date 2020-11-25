https://hannity.com/media-room/escape-from-ny-gov-cuomo-threatens-income-tax-hikes-unless-state-receives-more-federal-aid/

“You’re confused. Parents are not confused, you’re confused! Read the law and you won’t be confused!” screamed the Governor.

“What are you talking about?” yelled Cuomo. “What are you talking about? We did it already! That’s the law! Follow the facts!”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo exploded during his press briefing Wednesday; berating a reporter from the Wall Street Journal when asked to comment on New York City school closures.

CUOMO EXPLODES: NY Gov Calls Police Who Refuse to Enforce Lockdown Rules ‘Dictators’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo doubled-down on his calls for strict CoVID regulations this Thanksgiving weekend; labeling local officials who refuse to comply with his orders as “dictators.”

“This is an emotional time, political time. Everybody has their own strongly held opinion. Right. You have a strongly held opinion that says, ‘COVID is all an overreaction. It’s a hoax. I’m not wearing a mask. I’m not following these rules.’ You have sheriffs upstate who have said, ‘I’m not going to enforce the law,’” Cuomo said during a press briefing.

WATCH: Cuomo slams sheriff who won’t enforce mask mandate as a “dictator” https://t.co/6iDo4tHSLo pic.twitter.com/urx9HXQyLg — The Hill (@thehill) November 24, 2020

“I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her constitutional duty. I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer. Because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with. Right. That’s not a law enforcement officer. That’s a dictator,” he added.

