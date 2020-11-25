https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fbi-jumps-action-ignores-massive-voter-fraud-instead-investigates-threats-political-hack-brad-raffensperger/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is running an election office which is poorly managed and up to its neck in a massive number of investigations into election and voter fraud in Georgia.

Given that it is this bad at the top, it opens the door to questions about the professionalism and integrity of State Election Board employees at the county level.

The voters of Georgia – and the rest of the country – have a lot to be very concerned about with this Secretary of State. As already reported Georgia’s two Senators, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue, are calling for his resignation.

On September 10, 2020 the Georgia Secretary of State’s State Election Board (SEB) meeting was held and the agenda included numerous investigations which are before Raffensperger’s elections board. The sheer number of investigations – one hundred – involving election irregularities, fraud, and absentee ballot issues is shocking and should greatly concern Georgia’s registered voters. It is crystal clear that there are significant problems in Georgia with absentee voting and absentee ballots, given that there are no fewer than 19 investigations into these issues by the SEB. Almost 20% of these investigations relate to absentee voting. Because these 100 investigations are lacking dates in this meeting’s agenda, the public does not know when each investigation was initiated. 2019? 2020? One month ago? No idea?

TRENDING: “In Arizona There Were 35,000 Votes Given to Every Democrat Candidate Just to Start the Voting Off” — Sidney Powell Drops a MOAB on AZ DEMOCRATS — COULD FLIP STATE!

The types of investigations listed by Raffensperger’s State Election Board included “Vote Buying”, “Absentee Ballot/Assisting”, “Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes”, “Absentee Ballots”, “Repeat Voting”, “Deceased Voters”, “Prohibited Political Activities”, “Voter Intimidation”, etc.

To make matters even worse, the same week as this Georgia SEB meeting occurred, the New York Post reported on September 8, 2020, “As many as 1,000 Georgians double-voted in the Peach State’s June 9 primary using absentee ballots, a felony that is punishable by up to a decade in prison, state authorities announced Tuesday … Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 1,000 voters returned absentee ballots before turning up at the polling booth to vote on election day, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”

The Atlanta Constitution reported the opening of an investigation by Raffensperger: “…Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently opened an investigation into about 1,000 people suspected of double-voting by casting both absentee and in-person votes.” Yet, two days later, on September 10 at the Georgia SEB meeting, there was no apparent mention by Raffensperger in the agenda of any new investigation into 1,000 voters who fraudulently double-voted both absentee AND in-person.

Georgia, broke the longstanding American tradition, allegedly shutting down its vote count on Election Night along with five other battleground states. Only later did Americans learn they actually did not shut down operations but were dumping ballots for Joe Biden during the night. An alleged reason for the shutdown in Atlanta was a water main break which we are unable to find evidence for.

Raffensperger also used Trump-hating Dominion executive Eric Coomer as his witness demanding the state make last minute changes to the ballot counting systems.

On Friday Newsmax reported that the FBI is investigating threats against Brad Raffensperger.

But this same FBI is NOT investigating the massive voter fraud in this year’s election.

So is the FBI investigating threats against Trump supporters?

I keep getting a barrage of threats & false accusations from Dems and “reporter” activists. My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

It really is time to scrap the FBI.

Start over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

