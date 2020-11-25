https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/flashback-video-throws-an-awkward-wrench-into-chris-hayes-slam-on-authoritarian-flatly-anti-democratic-attempts-to-delay-election-certification/

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes this week slammed attempts from the Trump campaign and other Republicans to delay vote certifications in certain states:

Hayes was then reminded about what he said after the 2016 election, and the spin began:

Then a flashback video was shared showing Hayes and Michael Moore discussing the very actions they’re condemning this time around. This certainly sounds like something was being “floated”:

“Funny,” and not surprising.

More spin? You got it!

We’re gonna need Dramamine after all that spin from Hayes:

Most of the media will choose not to remember as well.

