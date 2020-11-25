https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-news-jedediah-bila-trump-election/2020/11/25/id/998756

President Donald Trump has a responsibility to concede the 2020 election because many of his supporters are buying into his claims it was rigged in Joe Biden’s favor, a Fox News host said Wednesday.

“With great power comes great responsibility to say ‘You know what, in the process is done. This is the verdict. Let’s move on,'” Fox News’ Jedediah Bila, who was substituting in for “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “That’s going to be up to him. A lot of supporters look to him for that guidance, (and) I think they’re reacting that way because of what he is saying.”

Bila said that many states don’t allow their mail-in votes to be counted early, which created the illusion Trump was winning the election, as Biden’s numbers were pushed ahead when such votes were counted.

Meanwhile, she added, Trump’s legal team has not yet shown any evidence that the election was undermined by voter fraud, and “the evidence shows Joe Biden is the president-elect.”

“There hasn’t been anything brought forth in court that has shown otherwise,” said Bila.

She also said several polls show Republicans believe the election was rigged, while Trump continues to dispute the election and refuses to concede.

“What’s concerning about the polling, I think, is that you worry that we are at a point with the country so divided no matter what is shown in court, even if it’s completely decisive, the process is over,” said Bila. “(With) everything brought to the table, is a large segment of the population going to believe it was simply stolen or rigged simply because the president is saying so? So at some point, it’s gonna be incumbent upon him. It’s gonna fall on him.”

Newsmax has not yet called the entirety of the 2020 presidential race for Biden, but expects to make a determination shortly after reviewing legal challenges made by the Trump campaign.

