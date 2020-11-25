https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/25/fraud-california-prisoners-and-death-row-inmates-stole-up-to-1-billion-with-fraudulent-unemployment-claims/

According to a new report, inmates in California have stolen up to $1 billion with thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims:

Inmates in California’s jails and prisons have stolen upwards of $1 billion in pandemic unemployment aid, four DAs and a federal prosecutor announced todayhttps://t.co/QdhOMYQvES — POLITICO (@politico) November 24, 2020

It’s being called “the largest ever taxpayer fraud to occur in this state’s history”:

Thousands of inmates throughout California — including death row inmates — may have bilked the state’s unemployment benefits system of up to a billion dollars in what prosecutors called “the largest ever taxpayer fraud to occur in this state’s history” https://t.co/EGBCoN9mYa — CNN (@CNN) November 25, 2020

Death-row inmates, including Scott Peterson, received funds:

Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his wife and unborn son, received California unemployment benefits in recent months. He’s not the only troubling recipient of aid https://t.co/fdHgK4X2hj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 25, 2020

California does not cross-match with prison rolls:

35 states cross match the names of those making unemployment claims against state prison rolls. California does no cross matching at all. And our Governor refuses to even answer questions about it. https://t.co/fCwd5sGfjo — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) November 24, 2020

There are still people waiting for aid all across the country and this happens? Heads should roll:

I have constituents who STILL haven’t received the unemployment benefits they’re entitled to and now we learn death row inmates are getting benefits? Everyone top level administrator in EDD should be fired immediately. https://t.co/5xjWlBIvWe — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) November 24, 2020

Over to you, Gov. Newsom.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

