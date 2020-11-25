https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/527513-gaetz-trump-should-pardon-everyone-including-himself-to-quench

Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzFlorida passes 850k coronavirus cases Florida GOP Rep. Mike Waltz tests positive for COVID-19 Gaetz says he has coronavirus antibodies MORE (R-Fla.) called on President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE to “wield the presidential pardon power effectively and robustly” while appearing on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee member, a vocal Trump ally, told anchor Tammy Bruce that “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn. He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to.”

He continued, “You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people.”

Gaetz’s pro-Trump comments on Fox News come just days after the president denounced the network, saying the they “forgot the Golden Goose” that added to their success in recent years.

His reference to the turkey pardoning follows Trump’s participation in the annual White House Thanksgiving tradition yesterday, during which he bestowed his presidential power upon a lucky bird named “Corn.”

