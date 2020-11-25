https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gen-flynn-pardoned-president-trump/

President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he has pardoned his former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.) Trump wrote, “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to

@GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

UPDATES:

Flynn tweeted a reference to a Bible quote in the ours before the pardon was announced, Jeremiah 1:19.

“They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,” declares the Lord.”

Just the News reported before Trump’s announcement that he had told Flynn and his attorney Sidney Powell about the pardon.

“Trump informed the general and his lawyer Sidney Powell of the decision Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day.”

Matt Couch, “Just received this text from Michael Flynn Jr. “My first reaction to the pardon news? Thank you from the bottom of my heart President Trump. My second reaction? A big middle finger to Judge Sullivan.”

Former Fox reporter Adam Housley with perspective, “Flynn got into the crosshairs first when he stuck up for a female FBI agent that McCabe was attacking. He also got into crosshairs for telling the truth about Syria when he testified on Cap Hill. Final straw…he was a Dem..he jumped ship to support Trump.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “Congratulations to General Flynn—a well deserved day for an American Patriot. What the left did to him and his family these last 4 years must never be allowed to happen again in America.”

