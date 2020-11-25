https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/democrats-should-be-thankful-for-this-thanksgiving

The Left has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Take, for example, Nancy Pelosi’s freezer full of gourmet ice cream, or Gov. Gavin Newsom’s opulent dinner at the French Laundry. Then there’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is apparently grateful for his own leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even with all that 2020 has brought, we have even more to be grateful for. After all, this is still the greatest time to be alive, especially in America.

Watch the clip below to hear Glenn Beck break down his list of the things he thinks Democrats should be grateful for, and the things he’s genuinely thankful for this Thanksgiving:







