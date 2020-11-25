https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/good-news-lin-wood-case-georgia-still-much-alive-appealed-case-11th-circuit-case-still-moving-forward/

On Friday it was reported that Lin Wood’s case in Georgia was denied and Wood said he was going to appeal the case:

A district judge denied attorney Lin Wood’s motion to delay certification of the Georgia voting results. Wood presented 17 affidavits alleging potential voter fraud, from both monitors and workers. One affidavit came from a purported former right-hand man of prior Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, detailing the electronic voting systems’ relation to ones used in the 2020 election.

Although the judge dismissed the case, Wood stated that he will appeal the case to the Eleventh Circuit court.

TRENDING: “In Arizona There Were 35,000 Votes Given to Every Democrat Candidate Just to Start the Voting Off” — Sidney Powell Drops a MOAB on AZ DEMOCRATS — COULD FLIP STATE!

“1. A motion to delay certification of GA vote based on a flawed recount was denied this evening by Atlanta Judge Steven D. Grimberg. The oral ruling was unclear but he may have overreached to dismiss my claim that election was unlawful due to @GaSecofState consent agreement. 2. The recount issue was separate from unlawful election issue. Sounded like Court thinks GA voter has NO standing to challenge unlawful federal election. Lawyer for Sec. of State suggested only state AG could do so. What? AG represents @GaSecofState. Makes no sense. 3. GA voters have rights. It is OUR right to vote. We The People must have legal right to challenge backroom deals cut by state officials. They will not sue each other. An appeal will be filed to Eleventh Circuit. I did not do this for GA voters because it was easy. Stay tuned.”