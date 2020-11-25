https://www.theepochtimes.com/gov-doug-ducey-joe-biden-did-win-arizona_3592570.html

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday acknowledged that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state’s 11 electoral votes, days after Ducey said he would only accept the outcome of the presidential race when all court cases filed by the Trump campaign and state Republican Party have been settled.

The state has yet to certify the election results and its canvass is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Ducey said for the first time on Monday that the former vice president won Arizona, when pressed during an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR.

“I’ve said several times: Arizona is a good government state,” Ducey said. “I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona.”

He initially avoided answering the question directly, and instead touched upon the process for finalizing the tally.

“So the steps are, of course, you have voting, you have tabulation, then you have certification at the county level,” Ducey said. ““That’s being conducted or is completed. The next step is state certification. There’s no reason at to this point, with what’s happening inside the legal system, that that wouldn’t go forward, and that is my expectation.”

The Republican governor said that he expected Arizona to certify Biden’s win and other election results on Monday, Nov. 30.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

The final pending election-related lawsuit in Arizona from two voters was tossed by an Arizona judge on Friday. They alleged election officials failed to properly follow correct procedures during the 2020 general election.

On Nov. 19, another state judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican Party of Arizona seeking a hand count of votes by precinct, as opposed to by voting centers.

Ducey on Nov. 18 told reporters that he wouldn’t call a winner for the election until the court cases had been settled.

“There are legal claims that are being challenged in court, and everybody on the ballot has certain access rights and remedies, and if they want to push that, they are able. Once those are adjudicated and the process plays out, I will accept the results of the election,” the Republican governor said.

Ducey told KTAR on Monday that any potential future lawsuits wouldn’t impact Arizona’s canvass next week.

“Those go through the courts,” he said. “But the certification in terms of Arizona is what happens on a date specific in statute.”

While several news outlets have described Biden as the president-elect and declared him the winner, The Epoch Times has not, pending the outcome of lawsuits and other processes needed to complete the election. The Electoral College votes next month, and Congress will hold its joint session to formally count electoral votes and declare official election results in early January.

According to the unofficial vote count, Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by about 11,000 votes in Arizona.

The Trump campaign’s legal team said Tuesday that that state legislatures in Arizona, as well as in Michigan and Pennsylvania, will be holding public hearings on the Nov. 3 election to restore confidence in election integrity. Arizona’s legislature will hold its hearings on Nov. 30.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

