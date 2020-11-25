https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527660-governor-of-wyoming-tests-covid-19-positive

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving.

His office said in a statement the governor has minor symptoms and plans to work remotely, according to CBS News.

“Governor Mark Gordon received results today of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus,” the governor’s office said. “He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely.”

His diagnosis comes nearly a week after he implemented new coronavirus restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases have surged in the state, as it has across rest of the country.

Under the rules announced last Thursday, indoor facilities can only have 25 percent capacity with social distancing and outdoor facilities can have 50 percent capacity with social distancing. Gordon did not issue a mask mandate, making Wyoming one of 13 states without a face covering requirement.

Wyoming, like most states, has experienced a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations this month. Overall, the state has confirmed 26,677 COVID-19 cases and documented 4,084 probable cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The number of cases in the state has increased by 21.7 percent in the past week and 802 new cases were added Wednesday. Wyoming’s death toll has reached 215 fatalities, and currently, 226 people are hospitalized.

Gordon has become the latest governor to test positive for the virus following Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R)

