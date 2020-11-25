https://www.theepochtimes.com/graham-set-to-chair-senate-budget-committee-if-republicans-control-senate_3592441.html

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News Monday that he will be the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee if Republicans control the Senate.

“If Democrats take over the Senate and we lose both Georgia seats, Bernie Sanders will be chairman of the Budget Committee in the United States Senate. An avowed socialist would be writing the nation’s budget in the Senate,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Graham was referring to the scheduled runoff race on Jan. 5 in Georgia for the last two Senate seats. The result of the runoff will determine which party controls the Senate.

“If we keep control of the Senate by winning both seats in Georgia, I’m going to be the budget chairman,” Graham said. “I may not be your cup of tea out there, but let me tell you this, I’m a hell of a lot better than Bernie Sanders when it comes to your money.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a self-claimed “democratic socialist,” has been the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee since January 2015.

Traditionally, the most senior member of the majority party in a specific committee will serve as chairman.

Sanders was well known for his progressive policies such as Medicare for All, tuition-free college, and the elimination of student loan debt.

“If the Democrats gain control of the Senate, the first order of business will be a massive stimulus bill to protect desperate working people throughout this country,” Sanders told The Hill last week.

Sanders also expressed his interest in becoming the next secretary of labor. His office didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

Numerous media outlets have called Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race. The Epoch Times will not declare the winner until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.

Graham, 65, is the current chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He presided over the confirmation process of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October.

In 2019 Graham told Politico that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asked to come back after his tenure on the Senate Finance Committee and he responded “absolutely.”

The chairmanship of the Budget Committee is open because the current chairman Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) is retiring.

Republicans have to control the Senate for Graham or Grassley to become chairman of both committees. That means they need to win at least one seat in the Georgia runoff.

Graham also announced yesterday on Fox News that his campaign had transferred $1 million to two Georgian Republican senators who are in the runoff race.

