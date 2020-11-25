https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/guess-crowds-are-good-again-construction-for-inauguration-continues-outside-the-white-house/

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin must be scraping the bottom of the barrel for news on this Thanksgiving Eve; besides the continuing election drama in Pennsylvania and Michael Flynn’s pardon, there’s not much going on — with the exception of construction for Inauguration Day in front of the White House.

It’s not exactly a scoop, though; Roll Call reported on it a couple of weeks ago:

Roll Call does report that although organizers hope the COVID-19 surge will be under control by mid-January, they can always scale back the event:

“We’ll continue to plan for and order for, and build a platform for, a more traditional inauguration, and we’ll just have to see what the world looks like, about January the first,” [Senate Rules and Administration Chairman Roy] Blunt said last month. Blunt said it would be easier to scale down the inauguration than to scale it up at the very last minute.

There are any number of possible contingency plans. A traditional outdoor inaugural ceremony, regardless of weather conditions, would clearly make it easier to allow a larger crowd, even with social distancing in place.

How much different do they think the world will look on January 1? And wouldn’t this be the perfect opportunity for the new president to show he’s serious about fighting the coronavirus? Or is this going to be the Rep. John Lewis funeral all over again?

Yep — allow a maximum of 10 family members and have someone on hand to enforce mask rules and social distancing.

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, the crowds are going to be there anyway, so why not attend?

Our guess is Joe Biden will send some unpaid interns from his campaign to lay down those six-foot circles all over D.C.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...