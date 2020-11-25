https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-kraken-day-attorney-lin-wood-starts-day-off-tweet-storm-assault-china-joe-georgia-dominion-gang/

Happy Kraken Day!
Attorney Sidney Powell is expected to release her evidence against Georgia officials over the fraudulent and stolen election in the Peach State this year.

Powell and her cohort Attorney Lin Wood have not shied away from their attacks on Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp or corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As we reported last night, Raffensperger used anti-Trump Dominion executive Eric Coomer as a witness for the state’s last minute changes to the Dominion voting machines.

CONFIRMED: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Used Dominion’s Eric Coomer as Witness for the State to Defend LAST MINUTE COMPUTER CHANGES

Here are a few of Lin Woods’ tweets to start off your Kraken Day!

Somebody has to say it.

#FightBack

Fitton.

Comey mugshot.

