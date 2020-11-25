https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-kraken-day-attorney-lin-wood-starts-day-off-tweet-storm-assault-china-joe-georgia-dominion-gang/

Happy Kraken Day!

Attorney Sidney Powell is expected to release her evidence against Georgia officials over the fraudulent and stolen election in the Peach State this year.

Powell and her cohort Attorney Lin Wood have not shied away from their attacks on Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp or corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As we reported last night, Raffensperger used anti-Trump Dominion executive Eric Coomer as a witness for the state’s last minute changes to the Dominion voting machines.

TRENDING: “In Arizona There Were 35,000 Votes Given to Every Democrat Candidate Just to Start the Voting Off” — Sidney Powell Drops a MOAB on AZ DEMOCRATS — COULD FLIP STATE!

Here are a few of Lin Woods’ tweets to start off your Kraken Day!

Somebody has to say it.

Somebody has to say it.@BrianKempGA @GaSecofState are CORRUPT. They are NOT above the law. Their failure to act to expose fraudulent election in GA says it ALL. https://t.co/GrR0nL6CIB — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

It is now or NEVER. America will NEVER become China. Patriots will NEVER let it happen. We will #FightBack. https://t.co/3uEjMAWfNA — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

#FightBack

As we approach Thanksgiving 20/20, 80+M Patriots waiting to give thanks for indictments opening these gates: 1.EpsteinPedoGate

2.DurhamRussiaGate

3.WeinerLapTopGate

4.HunterLapTopGate

5.HillaryGate

6.CommunistElectionTheftGate REVEAL EVERY LIE

REVEAL EVERY CRIME

LOCK ALL UP! pic.twitter.com/1t2Vkk2UB5 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

Fitton.

Tom @TomFitton is right. Socialists/Communists/Globalists do not want @GenFlynn working with @realDonaldTrump because he knows their nefarious plans. He threatens & frightens them. Corrupt judge refuses to clear him. Time to free Flynn so he can put real criminals behind bars. https://t.co/R6ZXRCkww4 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

Comey mugshot.

Millions of American Patriots are waiting to see a different mug shot of this criminal, James Comey @comey. Indict him. Now. And many others too. #FightBack for Justice https://t.co/yXbFbB3rzq — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

GA Patriots, I believe @realDonaldTrump agrees that we should follow Chinese & Dominion money. And we should DEMAND answers from @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState. Brian & Brad seem to have something to hide. We need to find out what it is. I suspect they are hiding the TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/uyp8TTWMnV — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

20/20 is not year 3rd party bad actors planned to overthrow duly elected President at ballot box. They knew they would be caught red-handed. They were. Too obvious. They have other plans.@realDonaldTrump is ready. Patriots are ready. Watch for whites of their Communist eyes. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore…ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in…congregation of the righteous. For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.

-Psalms 1:4-6 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 25, 2020

