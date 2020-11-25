https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-thanksgiving-11th-circuit-grants-lin-woods-emergency-motion-expedited-review-lawsuit-challenging-validity-ga-election-procedure/

Last night we reported that Lin Wood’s case in Georgia was far from over:

This morning we reported that Wood filed an emergency motion for an expedited review of his appeal:

Tonight we received good news from Georgia – a Happy Thanksgiving gift:

Thanksgiving Eve News! 11th Circuit granted my Emergency Motion for Expedited Review of lawsuit challenging validity of GA election procedure. We The People delivered a historic landslide win for @realDonaldTrump in GA & nationally. We The People will not allow it be stolen. pic.twitter.com/YVFmaZzuYj — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 26, 2020

Mark Meadows also celebrated the news:

MORE BIG NEWS out of Georgia: the 11th Cir. just granted an emergency motion for expedited review on a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election certification. We’ll know more next week starting December 1st. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) November 26, 2020

