Last night we reported that Lin Wood’s case in Georgia was far from over:
This morning we reported that Wood filed an emergency motion for an expedited review of his appeal:
Tonight we received good news from Georgia – a Happy Thanksgiving gift:
Thanksgiving Eve News!
11th Circuit granted my Emergency Motion for Expedited Review of lawsuit challenging validity of GA election procedure.
We The People delivered a historic landslide win for @realDonaldTrump in GA & nationally.
We The People will not allow it be stolen. pic.twitter.com/YVFmaZzuYj
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 26, 2020
Mark Meadows also celebrated the news:
MORE BIG NEWS out of Georgia: the 11th Cir. just granted an emergency motion for expedited review on a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election certification. We’ll know more next week starting December 1st. Stay tuned.
— Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) November 26, 2020