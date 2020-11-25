https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-thanksgiving-11th-circuit-grants-lin-woods-emergency-motion-expedited-review-lawsuit-challenging-validity-ga-election-procedure/

Last night we reported that Lin Wood’s case in Georgia was far from over:

GOOD NEWS: Lin Wood Case in Georgia Is Still Very Much Alive – Case Appealed to 11th Circuit – Still Moving Forward

This morning we reported that Wood filed an emergency motion for an expedited review of his appeal:

BREAKING: Attorney Lin Wood Files Emergency Motion for Expedited Review of His Appeal in US Court of Appeals for 11th Circuit

Tonight we received good news from Georgia – a Happy Thanksgiving gift:

Mark Meadows also celebrated the news:

