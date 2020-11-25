https://thehill.com/homenews/news/527659-harris-says-she-has-not-yet-spoken-to-pence

Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBiden teams to meet with Trump administration agencies Biden: ‘Difficult decision’ to staff administration with House, Senate members Ossoff, Warnock to knock on doors in runoff campaigns MORE told reporters on Wednesday that she had “not yet” spoken with Vice President Pence since she and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’ MORE were projected to win the race for the White House earlier this month.

Asked on Wednesday whether she had spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImmigration, executive action top Biden preview of first 100 days Spending deal clears obstacle in shutdown fight McConnell pushed Trump to nominate Barrett on the night of Ginsburg’s death: report MORE (R-Ky.), Harris told reporters that she “can’t speak directly to that,” she said according to a pool report.

“I will tell you that it has been the priority for the president-elect and me from the beginning that we intend to and will work across the aisle to deal with these most intractable issues that are affecting people regardless of who they voted for in the election,” Harris said.

As vice president, Harris will become the president of the Senate and cast deciding votes should the upper chamber be tied.

Harris spoke to reporters after a visit on Wednesday to DC Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that feeds people in need.

The General Services Administration informed Biden and his team on Monday that the Trump administration was ready to officially begin the transition process.

Biden said Wednesday that President Trump has not yet personally reached out to him since the election, although their chiefs of staff have spoken.

Trump has not yet conceded the presidential election. Biden is currently leading the president with 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

