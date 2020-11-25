https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/527593-harris-shares-thanksgiving-recipe-during-difficult-times-i-have

Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBiden teams to meet with Trump administration agencies Biden: ‘Difficult decision’ to staff administration with House, Senate members Ossoff, Warnock to knock on doors in runoff campaigns MORE shared a recipe for her Thanksgiving cornbread dressing on Tuesday night, saying she has “always turned to cooking” during difficult times.

“This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love.”

The California Democrat’s recipe for cornbread stuffing combines spicy pork sausage, onions, apples, celery and herbs for a baked dish.

Ingredients: 2 8oz packages of cornbread mix

1 pound spicy pork sausage

2 onions, chopped

2 apples, cored and chopped

4 celery stalks, diced

¾ cup of chicken broth

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp sage

½ tsp thyme

½ tsp rosemary

salt & pepper pic.twitter.com/ecmeARjxkQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 24, 2020

This is not the first time Harris has showed off her love of cooking.

Last Thanksgiving, Washington Post journalist Jonathan Capehart asked for her turkey tips to pass along for his husband. The video of the then-presidential candidate firing off an answer before appearing on live television went viral, garnering more than 2.3 million views.

How much does @KamalaHarris like to cook? She answered my husband’s ? about brining a turkey about 1 min before going on @PoliticsNation from Columbia, SC (after I was on). I recorded her response ’cause I don’t cook and she was speaking a foreign language. #kamalacooks pic.twitter.com/IZiQ6iOnTQ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 26, 2019

Her YouTube channel has plenty of other recipe videos, including clips of her making masala dosa with actress Mindy Kaling and showing Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerBiden leans on foreign policy establishment to build team Trump relents as GSA informs Biden transition to begin Hillicon Valley: Leadership changes at top cyber agency raise national security concerns | Snapchat launches in-app video platform ‘Spotlight’ | Uber, Lyft awarded federal transportation contract MORE (D-Va.) how to make a tuna melt after he was roasted for using an inordinate amount of mayonnaise.

