Rep. Susie LeeSuzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (D-Nev.) said Wednesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after her mother, Joan Kelley, died.

Lee said she traveled to Ohio earlier this week to see her mother, who had begun in-home hospice care following months of deteriorating health. Lee tested negative just before the visit but another test on Wednesday yielded a positive COVID-19 result.

“I took precautions to maintain social distance and wear a mask, and out of an abundance of caution, took a COVID-19 test before arriving in Ohio and again today,” Lee said. “While I tested negative as recently as Sunday, I unfortunately tested positive today for COVID-19.”

My statement on my mother’s passing and my COVID-19 positivity. pic.twitter.com/q2czr3TiEQ — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) November 26, 2020

Lee said Wednesday that she was asymptomatic and planned to participate in a remote memorial service for her mother this weekend. Lee said she would continue working next week while staying in isolation.

“This has been an extremely difficult couple of days for my family. I’m going to share more in the coming days about my mom and the pivotal role she played in shaping my life and the lives of my siblings,” Lee wrote.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakHouse Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 day after her mother’s death Nevada Supreme Court unanimously approves Biden win Nevada governor orders 3-week statewide ‘pause,’ issues stronger requirements for businesses MORE (D) offered his sympathies to Lee writing on Twitter, “Kathy and I are sending our love and condolences to @repsusielee on the loss of her mother and we wish her a speedy recovery from her COVID diagnosis.”

Kathy and I are sending our love and condolences to @repsusielee on the loss of her mother and we wish her a speedy recovery from her COVID diagnosis. https://t.co/C2DTqbOqx4 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 26, 2020

On Monday, Sisolak announced a three-week “pause” during which businesses would be placed under further restrictions and mask mandates would be strengthened. Most businesses will have their capacity cut down to 25 percent and restaurants will not be allowed to accept walk-in patrons.

Nevada has reported nearly 140,000 coronavirus cases and just over 2,000 deaths so far. Like much of the country, the state has seen a sharp spike in cases as temperatures have dropped. On Nov. 24, the Silver State reported 2,853 new COVID-19 cases, the most it has reported since the pandemic began.

