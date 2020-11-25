https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/strange-media-darling-kamala-harris-reason-yet-resign-senate-job-weird-huh/

The Democrats, their Big Media and Big Tech giants all claim Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election of 2020. They say Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Big Media claims Biden and Harris won:

⚡️ Here’s how the world reacted to the 2020 U.S. election resultshttps://t.co/F6ycAVz9HF — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 11, 2020

Oh yes, Biden won they declare:

US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Keep the Faith You Placed in Me, Says President-Elect Joe Biden After Historic Victory as Trump Remains Defiant US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has been elected the 46th presiden…https://t.co/pxX4nzelFV pic.twitter.com/hEx938DlaF — World News (@33newsking) November 8, 2020

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor says Biden won Pennsylvania and there was not a lick of fraud:

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

Wikipedia says she and Joe won the race:

Crazy thing is, if this is true, then why hasn’t Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President in US history, not resigned from the Senate?

If she and Joe won, wouldn’t she resign from the Senate and get a head start on her new job as Vice President? Hmmm….



Oh, and oddsmakers have yet to pay out on a “Biden victory.” They’re more honest than our garbage dump media.

Odds makers have not paid on the “Biden Victory:” gamblers are more honest than the media. Eff you @FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/GIgZrpd0lj — CERTIFIED PRESIDENT-ELECT Brew-ster (@seanshardy) November 25, 2020

