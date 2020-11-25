https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/strange-media-darling-kamala-harris-reason-yet-resign-senate-job-weird-huh/

The Democrats, their Big Media and Big Tech giants all claim Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election of 2020.   They say Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Big Media claims Biden and Harris won:

Oh yes, Biden won they declare:

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor says Biden won Pennsylvania and there was not a lick of fraud:

Wikipedia says she and Joe won the race:

Crazy thing is, if this is true, then why hasn’t Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President in US history, not resigned from the Senate?

If she and Joe won, wouldn’t she resign from the Senate and get a head start on her new job as Vice President?  Hmmm….

Oh, and oddsmakers have yet to pay out on a “Biden victory.” They’re more honest than our garbage dump media.

