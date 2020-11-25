https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-pa-lawmaker-democrat-governor-wolf-mandated-dominion-voting-systems-not-voted-lawmakers/

The GOP hearing today in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania spells doom for the Democrats.

They tried to steal a 700,000 vote Trump lead.
They were careless and got caught.

We need to see jail time for these criminals who stole our rights as Americans!

A Pennsylvania lawmaker today testified that the legislature DID NOT vote for Dominion voting systems.
Governor Tom Wolf MANDATED the controversial voting systems.

This is big news!

Wolf also removed barcodes from ballots.

