The GOP hearing today in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania spells doom for the Democrats.

They tried to steal a 700,000 vote Trump lead.

They were careless and got caught.

We need to see jail time for these criminals who stole our rights as Americans!

A Pennsylvania lawmaker today testified that the legislature DID NOT vote for Dominion voting systems.

Governor Tom Wolf MANDATED the controversial voting systems.

This is big news!

BOOM: A Pennsylvania Legislator says that they never voted on whether to implement Dominion Voting System. It was mandated by the Governor. Do you know how much of a bombshell this is, Patriots? It means [they] got caught in the act! — (@TrumperWavin) November 25, 2020

HOLY CRAP! PA legislator says they never voted on the

D o m i n i o n system… it was MANDATED by the governor. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) November 25, 2020

Dude…..the PA legislature just said that the State Supreme Court DOES NOT LEGISLATE, so their last minute laws are invalid…Wolf MANDATED Dominion machines….no security at drop off boxes…you’re hosed — JollyRoger (@JollyRo03783695) November 25, 2020

BREAKING NOW IN GETTYSBURG … CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP!! PA legislator says that the legislature never voted on the using the Dominion Voting Systems machines.@GovernorTomWolf mandated that Dominion be used. — Small Biz for Trump (@SmallBiz4Trump) November 25, 2020

Wolf also removed barcodes from ballots.

Gov of Pa mandated dominion system & rejected bar codes on mail in ballots which would have proved validity! He needs ousted! — 👉🏻“4 More Years”👈🏻Rozzie❌❌❌ (@flower302) November 25, 2020

