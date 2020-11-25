https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-trump-campaign-nevada-lawsuit-challenging-election-results-given-go-ahead-depositions-hearing-set-december-3/

A Trump campaign lawsuit in Nevada filed last week challenging the election results has been given the go ahead for depositions by the Carson City court where the case was filed November 17. The suit seeks to have Trump declared the winner or that no electors be awarded due to fraud and irregularities. A hearing was set for December 3rd. Fifteen depositions each by the opposing parties, the Trump electors and Biden electors, are due by the hearing date.

Politico’s Josh Gerstein posted Tuesday night, “JUST IN: Carson City, NV judge hearing election challenge filed by Trump electors has set a hearing for 12/3 at 130PM local. Will allow 15 depositions for each side between now and then. Atty is @SidneyPowell1’s co-counsel in Flynn case, @jbinnall…Binnall said part of the challenge is over the use of Agilis scanner and signature matcher. ‘It is important, for sure, but is far from the main meat of our challenge,” he said…We could see fight over secrecy relating to witnesses. Binnall said he wants a protective order b/c of threats, but idea that a presidential election challenge will be resolved based on secret testimony seems highly implausible. List of challenger witnesses due by 5PM local tomw”

Binnall said part of the challenge is over the use of Agilis scanner and signature matcher. ‘It is important, for sure, but is far from the main meat of our challenge,” he said. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 24, 2020

We could see fight over secrecy relating to witnesses. Binnall said he wants a protective order b/c of threats, but idea that a presidential election challenge will be resolved based on secret testimony seems highly implausible. List of challenger witnesses due by 5PM local tomw — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 24, 2020

The lawsuit can be read at this link.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows posted on his personal Twitter page Tuesday night about the case, “BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.”

BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) November 25, 2020

Video of Matt Schlapp talking about the case on Hannity Tuesday night:

Breaking News: NV judge agrees to hear evidence of illegal voting and allow Republicans/Trump campaign to depose those who know about the dirty deeds of campaign 2020. Big News! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/53bbWGD5gY — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 25, 2020

